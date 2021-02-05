Mass vaccination event coming to Mobile County next week

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of a statewide effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama, mass vaccination clinics will take place in each of the state’s public health districts next week. There is no cost to receive a vaccine, but everyone vaccinated must be in an eligible group, wear a mask and bring valid identification.

Mobile County is among the eight locations selected by the Alabama Department of Public Health to be a part of the initiative. This includes several hospitals in Mobile: Ascension Providence, Mobile Infirmary, USA Health and Springhill Medical. Dates, times, locations and other details about the sites are available here.

Mobile (4 locations)

Dayspring Baptist Church, 2200 Cody Road, Mobile

— By appointment only, no walkups

— getprovidencemobilecare.com

— February 8-9 (8:00am – 2:00pm)

— February 10 (8:00am – 12:00pm)



— By appointment only, no walkups

— Call (251) 341-2819 to make an appointment

— February 8-10 (7:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-5:00pm



— By appointment only, no walkups

— c19vaccine.southalabama.edu

— February 13 (8:00am – 6:00pm)



— By appointment only, no walkups

— springhillmedicalcenter.com

The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, will conduct its own drive-through event on Monday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belsaw Middle School at 1650 Gartman Circle in Mount Vernon. It is a first-come, first-served event. For more information on vaccinations by MCHD, please visit www.MCHDCares.com or call 251-690- MCHD (6243).