Mass vaccination event coming to Mobile County next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of a statewide effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama, mass vaccination clinics will take place in each of the state’s public health districts next week. There is no cost to receive a vaccine, but everyone vaccinated must be in an eligible group, wear a mask and bring valid identification.
Mobile County is among the eight locations selected by the Alabama Department of Public Health to be a part of the initiative. This includes several hospitals in Mobile: Ascension Providence, Mobile Infirmary, USA Health and Springhill Medical. Dates, times, locations and other details about the sites are available here.
Mobile (4 locations)
- Dayspring Baptist Church, 2200 Cody Road, Mobile
— By appointment only, no walkups
— getprovidencemobilecare.com
— February 8-9 (8:00am – 2:00pm)
— February 10 (8:00am – 12:00pm)
- ProHealth Fitness Center, 166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd.
— By appointment only, no walkups
— Call (251) 341-2819 to make an appointment
— February 8-10 (7:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-5:00pm
- Mobile Civic Center, 401 Civic Center Drive
— By appointment only, no walkups
— c19vaccine.southalabama.edu
— February 13 (8:00am – 6:00pm)
- Springhill Medical Center
— By appointment only, no walkups
— springhillmedicalcenter.com
The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, will conduct its own drive-through event on Monday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belsaw Middle School at 1650 Gartman Circle in Mount Vernon. It is a first-come, first-served event. For more information on vaccinations by MCHD, please visit www.MCHDCares.com or call 251-690- MCHD (6243).