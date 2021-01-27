Mass vaccination clinics continue at Mobile Cruise Terminal, hundreds line up from all over the region

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The mass vaccination clinics continued at the Mobile Cruise Terminal on Wednesday morning, two weeks after the Mobile County Health Department opened the terminal for vaccines.

People from all over the region lined up to get vaccinated even if they didn’t live in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Health Department says in order to get vaccinated, you had to be 75 years old or older, a first responder, or healthcare worker.

Health officials tell WKRG News 5 they had about 1,200 vaccines to distribute on Wednesday.

The clinic was held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and vaccinations were given on a first come, first serve basis. The Mobile County Health Department says they are not accepting appointments.

One woman from Gulf Shores told WKRG News 5 says she drove to Mobile just to get the vaccine.

“I live in Gulf Shores but my doctors are in Mobile so they encouraged me to come here. I think its gone as well as can be expected given that the vaccine has been so limited. I think as the vaccine capacity expands, I see them making very nice improvements like moving the Baldwin County vaccination clinic to OWA,” says Janet Lewellyn, a Gulf Shores resident who was in line.

People started lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. to get the vaccine on Wednesday morning..

The Mobile County Health Department has updated information on their website about when the next clinics will be and who is eligible.

There will be another vaccination clinic on Friday, January 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. but that clinic is for people who need to get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Health officials want to remind people to bring their vaccination cards.