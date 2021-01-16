Mass vaccination at Mobile Cruise Terminal still open for 75+ and first responders

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department say vaccination slots are still open to those 75 plus and first responders at Mobile Cruise Terminal.

Although there are DOT signs that say otherwise, Mobile Cruise Terminal will continue vaccinations until 8 p.m. Saturday.

We are still taking 75 years of age and over AND first responders for the COVID-19 vaccine event being held at the Alabama Cruise Terminal as of 2:35 p.m. Currently, signs on I-10 say that we have reached capacity. This is NOT accurate information, and we are still providing vaccinations at this time.

Dr. Scott Chavers

