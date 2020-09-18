MASS reports almost 12,000 gallons of sewage overflow and counting after Hurricane Sally

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) experienced multiple sanitary sewer overflows as a result of widespread power outages and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally on Sept. 16-17.

11,886 gallons of sewer overflows have been reported, and at some locations, the overflow is ongoing.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters. Some locations are ongoing. Several locations have been added and a complete list of overflow volumes will be provided once the overflows have stopped.

