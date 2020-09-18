MASS reports almost 12,000 gallons of sewage overflow and counting after Hurricane Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power, thanks to Hurricane Sally. Including 101,000 Alabama Power customers mostly in Mobile County. As crews are busy working to get power restored, everyone is wondering, how long will they have to go without?

Alabama Power Representative, Beth Thomas said they are working nonstop to make it happen as quickly as they can even bringing in more than a thousand additional crews to assist. At about 6 p.m. Thursday, Thomas issued a statement, saying, "We’re working diligently to restore outages and expect the majority of customers in the Mobile area to receive service by Sunday. Restoration for the heaviest hit areas could extend into early next week. A force of more than 4,000 including Alabama Power crews and resources from 14 states are working to restore service following Hurricane Sally."