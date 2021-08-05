Masks required: Archdiocese of Mobile updates masks policy for schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Archdiocese of Mobile has updated its COVID-19 mask policy for all of its 19 schools across Alabama’s lower 28 counties.

In a letter, Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi said all students in grades K through 12 will be required to wear protective masks while indoors when the school year starts on Aug. 18.

The policy will also apply to all school personnel and visitors.

In the letter, Rodi cites rising COVID-19 numbers as the reason for this policy, reversing the previous policy.

“For this reason, we will begin classes with the requirement that all students in grades K-12, all school personnel, and all visitors will be required to wear masks while indoors at school,” wrote Rodi.

Rodi said the update to require masks follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Rodi also said the policy can change.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust the mask mandate when circumstances allow.”

In July, the diocese said vaccinated students in grades 7 through 12 would not be required to wear masks, though were encouraged to do so.

Here is Rodi’s full letter released today announcing the new mask requirements: