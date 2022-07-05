Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile and Baldwin County are considered “high-risk” for transmission of COVID-19, according to a release from the Mobile County Health Department Tuesday afternoon. Officials are now recommending masks to be worn in all public indoor places.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels said much of south Alabama, the Mississippi coast, and Florida are in the high-risk category for transmission.

In light of the high risk, the Mobile County Health Department recommends:

Wearing a mask in public indoor spaces

Maintain 6ft of social distance

Get tested for the virus if you have symptoms

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Cough/sneeze etiquette

Frequent handwashing

The Mobile County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines for ages 6 months and up. While they no longer offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, all other COVID-19 vaccines are available for free to all eligible recipients. They welcome walk-ins. Their website offers information about the vaccine, making appointments for COVID-19 rapid testing, as well as vaccination options for homebound patients.