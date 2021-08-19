Masks not required at Mobile County football games, but are strongly suggested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County Public Schools COVID-19 protocols for football games are not as strict as they were last year.

The school system is taking some measures to curve the spread. Mobile schools encourages mask wearing and social distancing, and they are asking attendees to sit with their families.

Concession stands will also be open, but everything will be separately packaged. They’re also limiting ticket sales for the stadium and none will be sold on site, only online.

The Mobile County Health Department says they expect COVID-19 to be spread at games.

“We are extremely concerned about school being back in session and extra curriculars back in place,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree.

Players are not required to wear masks. But the school system is cleaning and sanitizing benches, equipment and locker rooms before and after each game. Windows will be kept open on buses while teams travel. Also, there will be no post-game handshakes. An overall effort to encourage personal hygiene is also under way.

MCHD says they expect the season to see some hiccups later on in the season due to COVID-19.

“The football schedule has been published and I think everyone is hoping that they can carry out a full season this year, but we suspect like last year some games being cancelled because they have so many people out either with COVID or exposed to COVID,” Murphree said.