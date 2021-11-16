Masked burglars shoot two people at apartment complex in midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Masked burglars shot two people at an apartment complex in midtown Mobile, police say.

It happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning at the Village at Midtown apartment complex on Stanton Road.

Police say a man answered the door and was met by two unknown men who were wearing masks with handguns.

Police say the victim ran to his bedroom and the suspects chased after him, firing multiple times, striking him in the upper torso and right forearm.

During the incident, another man was struck by gunfire multiple times, hitting him in his right foot, left knee, and right bicep.

Police say the suspects then ran away before police arrived.

Both of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

