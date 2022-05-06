MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday, May 7th, marks Opening Day of the 2022 Spring/Summer season of Market in the Park at Cathedral Square.

The market takes place in Downtown Mobile on Saturday mornings from 7:30 AM until noon.

It features fresh and local produce, seafood, baked goods, local honey, art from local artists, and much more. Market in the Park is scheduled to take place every Saturday until July 9th.

CLICK HERE to see a list of vendors who will be at Opening Day for Market in the Park. CLICK HERE to see the official Market in the Park event page on Facebook.