MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the temperatures finally changing to reflect more summer vibes then that means Market in the Park is around the corner.

Mobile City Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the Market in the Park is returning to Cathedral Square and Trinity Gardens Park. Market in the Park gives everyone the chance to enjoy the Spring and Summer months outside while shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms.

The official first day of Market in the Park at Cathedral Square is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. The market will be open at 7:30 a.m. Market in the Park will happen every Saturday in Cathedral Square until July 9 and run from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

The official first day of Market in the Park at Trinity Gardens Park is scheduled for Thursday, May 26. The market will be open at 3 p.m. Market in the Park will happen every Thursday in Trinity Gardens Park until July 7 and run from 3 to 6 p.m.