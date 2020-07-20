Market in the Park canceled Saturday because of produce shortage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crops have suffered from the heat and rain of the season, causing a shortage of produce for the Market in the Park. Because of the farmers’ concerns, the City of Mobile Special Events staff has canceled the Market in the Park scheduled for Saturday, July 25, in Cathedral Square.
LATEST STORIES
- Border readies for protracted war on coronavirus, flu, slew of viruses that peak in fall
- Forgotten farmers ask Congress for relief in next COVID-19 loan package
- Reward now $30k in Polk County fishing trip ‘massacre’
- Feds in Portland causing stir in Congress
- President Trump tweets photo wearing mask, calling it ‘patriotic’