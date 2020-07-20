Market in the Park canceled Saturday because of produce shortage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crops have suffered from the heat and rain of the season, causing a shortage of produce for the Market in the Park. Because of the farmers’ concerns, the City of Mobile Special Events staff has canceled the Market in the Park scheduled for Saturday, July 25, in Cathedral Square.

