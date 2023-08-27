SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A church in Mobile County marks more than 150 years of service in the community. A special marker helps highlight the oldest church in Semmes. On a sweltering Sunday morning, a crowd gathers on the lawn of Semmes First Baptist Church–to pull the curtain off a new historic marker that commemorates a church that’s been around since 1872. Not all churches reach 50 years, let alone 150 years. It’s a place that’s survived storms, and changes in leadership and thrived as Semmes has grown.

“I think the dedication, the prayers of good people here of the church has not been a church without problems. It has certainly had problems. But they’ve weathered those storms. They’ve, you know, managed to work together to bring peace and tranquility here,” said Carolyn Owens, church member and member of the City of Semmes History Committee. The church has decades and decades of history that connect generations of families.

“It’s a reminder of just how God has been working here for such a long time. It’s not just something that started, but there are. It’s there’s a great legacy here of pastors and leaders and church members,” said Semmes First Baptist Church Pastor Eric Sexton. This marker is one of a handful around the city that commemorates significant spots in Semmes–next month they’ll dedicate a marker to the old Semmes High School with others to follow.

“The thing about it now is finding more places to put markers,” said Semmes City Councilman Lee Lawshe. The church has gone through a lot of changes in more than 150 years–It was originally Mount Pleasant Baptist Church–a short distance away at Semmes Heritage Park, you can see a recreation of what it looked like at the turn of the 20th Century–as this church moves ahead in the 21st century.