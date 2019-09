Mobile, Ala. (WKRG – Monica Allen with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System joined us for Mark Your Calendar to talk about the “Fun With Water” Art Contest going on right now through October 23, 2019.

You can drop off your artwork at any of the MAWSS locations. They can be found at 4725 Moffett Road and 1060 Springhill Avenue.

For more information, you can visit www.mawss.com/funwithwater or call 251.694.3100.