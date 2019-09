UPDATE 10:30 PM: The suspect, Richard Chayarath, has been arrested in Mobile County three previous times. The charges range from murder, assault and reckless driving.

UPDATE 9:42 PM: Alabama State Troopers have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Richard Chayarath. Troopers tried to stop him at Rangeline and Hamilton Boulevard near the Theodore Industrial Park for no headlight and no tag at 7:55 p.m.