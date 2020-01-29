Mardi Gras Tree Lighting February 6!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival season is here! And one way Mobile is celebrating is with a Mardi Gras Tree! Instead of taking the city’s Christmas tree down after the holidays, residents rallied to turn it into a tree to celebrate Mardi Gras!
While people have been transitioning Christmas trees to Mardi Gras trees at their homes for years, this is the first year the city will have a Mardi Gras tree downtown.
Tuesday, city crews installed the topper on the tree, designed by Ron Barrett. It features the purple and gold faces of tragedy and comedy.
A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, and everyone is invited to Mardi Gras Park to see it!
