Mardi Gras Tree Lighting February 6!

Former Gulf Shores High School star Brandon Silvers has been named starting quarterback of the Seattle Dragons in the new XFL. The league debuts next week.

Dragons coach Jim Zorn announced the decision to start Silvers as the XFL teams finalized their rosters. Since setting numerous records at Troy, Silvers has had a nomadic existence. He got a quick look from the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2018 as an undrafted rookie. He resurrected his career last year in the now defunct Alliance of American Football, starting two games for the Memphis Express, passing for 799 yards and four TD’s. Silvers was signed by the New York Jets in April, but was waived following mini camp, in May.