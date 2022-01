MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The City of Mobile is hosting the Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree ceremony Jan. 15 in Mobile.

The tree lighting ceremony will kick-off this year’s Mardi Gras festivities. The event will also feature music from the Six Piece Suits.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park at 163 Government St. in downtown Mobile.

The live music event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park at 1 Government St. in Mobile.