Mardi Gras safety tips from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department wants people to stay safe this carnival season in the Port City. Below are a few safety tips they want to remind you of.

SAFETY TIPS:

DO NOT consume alcohol prior to operating any type of motor vehicle.

Have a safety plan and always be aware of your surroundings

DO NOT obstruct fire hydrants in any manner.

Drivers should be prepared to move out of the way of approaching fire apparatus or other emergency vehicles.

Property owners should be mindful of capaci.es for restaurants, and building balconies along the parade routes.

As emergency vehicles are attempting to pass (including small, marked MFRD response units, such as golf carts and bicycles), merge as far as possible to the right of the roadway and come to a complete stop when safe to do so.

Open flames are prohibited . Cooking with portable grills or similar equipment on parade routes is strongly discouraged. We ask that citizens take precautions using such equipment and remember that all such equipment must be at least six feet from the parade route.

. Cooking with portable grills or similar equipment on parade routes is strongly discouraged. We ask that citizens take precautions using such equipment and remember that all such equipment must be at least six feet from the parade route. Properly discard any hot ashes and coals by ensuring they are completely extinguished and disposed of in an appropriate receptacle.

As the birthplace of Mardi Gras, Mobile is a hub for fun, excitement, celebration, and revelry. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department would like to wish all Mobilians, visitors, family, and friends a happy and safe Mardi Gras Season. Steven L Millhouse, Public Information Officer

MFRD asks that citizens to refrain from calling the non emergency number for Mardi Gras information requests. For information related question this season, call the city’s information line at 3-1-1, or go to www.311.cityofmobile.org

LATEST STORIES: