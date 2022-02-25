MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the Mardi Gras parades that will be taking place on Fat Tuesday, some Mobile residents will not be receiving their mail that day.

Postal Services will be impacted as follows:

There will be no residential or buisness mail delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603 and 36604.

The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in collection boxes in ZIP Codes 36601, 36602, 36603 and 36604.

Midtown Post Office, 907 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604 will be closed. No retail or Post Office Box service will be available on this date.

Main Office, 250 Saint Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36601 (and also services 36633 and 36652) will have Post Office Box and retail service. The Business Mail Entry Unit at this location will be closed.

Retail operations at Loop Station, 415 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36606 (the closest open Post Office to the parade route) will remain open for business and will observe regular hours.

With the exception of the above locations, other Mobile area Post Offices will remain open for business and will observe regular hours of operation on March 1.

All regular operations will resume on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.