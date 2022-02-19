MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday is a big day for Mardi Gras in Mobile, with parades running from 2 p.m. through the evening. The Mobile Mystics Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. and Krewe of Marry Mates Parade closes the evening’s parade schedule at 7:30 p.m.

Schedule:

Mobile Mystics Parade, 2 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mobile Mystical Revelry Parade, 2:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mobile Mystical Friends, 3 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade, 3 p.m.

Maids of Mirth Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route G)

Knights of Ecor Rouge, 6:30 p.m.

Order of Butterfly Maidens Parade, 7 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Krewe of Marry Mates Parade, 7:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

WKRG News 5 will be live for the parades. We will also update this story after the parade with more videos, photos and news updates.

You can find the full parade schedule for Mobile and across the Gulf Coast here. On our Mardi Gras 2022 page, you can find more information about parking, King Cakes, Mardi Gras balls, and more to help you celebrate the carnival season.