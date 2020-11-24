Mardi Gras parades, balls could be prohibited if Safer At Home Order is extended

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If Alabama’s Safer At Home Order is extended into Mardi Gras season, parades and balls could be prohibited.

The City of Mobile reached out to ADPH to clarify how the order impacts Mardi Gras. In an email reply to the City, ADPH wrote that Mardi Gras parades and balls would be prohibited under the current order since they fall under the category of non-work-related gatherings where social distancing from different households cannot be achieved.

The email points out the current health order is set to expire on Dec. 11, so ADPH “cannot definitively state what restrictions, if any, may be in place when these events occur.”

“Based upon the rise of COVID-19 in the Mobile area, Mobile County’s rating of ‘High Risk,’ as well Baldwin County, our sister county, being designated ‘Very High Risk,’ we are requesting that all city, county, and local leaders exercise caution to protect the citizenry of this county,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County.

Dr. Eichold goes on to say, “It is important to note that the issuance of parade permits is strictly the function of the city government. Whenever permits are issued, the government leaders should ensure that the organizations, and all participants, will be in compliance with the current and existing CDC and ADPH regulations and guidelines.”

Several Mardi Gras organizations have already made the call to cancel their parades and balls.

