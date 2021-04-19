Mardi Gras parade planned for ship commissioning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A parade for the USS Mobile commissioning with a Mardi Gras feel has more solidified plans according to Mobile Mask.

Last month, Mayor Sandy Stimpson suggested a parade should be held for the commissioning of the USS Mobile in conjunction with some of Mobile’s Mardi Gras associations. Now, plans are more solidified for the Friday, May 21st parade. Mobile Mask posted to Facebook with these plans.

Thus far, Mobile Mask says “The parade is planned for 6:30 p.m. on a modified Route A (the Mobile Mask map is below). At this point, eight mystic societies have signed up to have two floats each in the parade (MM, MOM, IM, ND, CE, COC, KOR and MOT). An additional 13 organizations will have one float each (OOMF, MSS, OOBM, OOD, Pharaohs, MAMGA, Inca, Athena, CC, OOM, Angels, Order of Isis and Mystic DJ Riders). That leaves just seven spots for bands, marshals and other units. Each unit will be announced and described as it reaches the Battle House Hotel on Royal Street, especially for the benefit of out-of-towners and VIPs, who will be here for the commissioning.”

As far as street closures there is no word yet, but within the comments on the post Mobilians seem excited about this taste of Mardi Gras.

Austal’s website shows the USS Mobile is the 13th Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy from the shipyard in the Port City.