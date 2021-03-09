Mardi Gras parade in May? Mobile mayor suggests parade for ship commissioning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 11 minutes and 15 seconds into Tuesday’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting in Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke about a possible Mardi Gras parade for Friday, May 21.

The mayor said he’s having conversations with some of the Mardi Gras organizations for the parade. It would be on Friday, May 21, to coincide with the commissioning of the USS Mobile.

Austal’s website shows the USS Mobile is the 13th Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy from the shipyard in the Port City.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the City of Mobile about the possible parade. The City stresses, although the mayor said “Mardi Gras” parade, it would be more accurate to call it a Mardi-Gras-style parade. A spokesperson told WKRG News 5 the parade is not an attempt to host a postponed Mardi Gras, but instead the concept is that a single parade would coincide with the commissioning of the USS Alabama.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Mobile County Health Department about the parade, but we are still waiting to hear back.

The City sent WKRG News 5 this statement about the events:

“We don’t have any details ironed out yet. This has just been a conceptual idea to help emphasize the commissioning of the USS Mobile because it will be our City’s namesake ship. What mayor Stimpson said today addressing the Mobile City Council is really all the details we have at this time. We’re looking into how we might plan something to mark this occasion, but we’re still monitoring the level of COVID-19 in our community. As the mayor said, we’re not taking our eye off the ball. We are making plans based on the current trajectory of COVID-19 numbers and vaccinations. However, any plans made could change based on the number of COVID-19 cases in our community or changes to state and federal guidance.” Jason Johnson / City of Mobile

