Mardi Gras parade fun begins early in Mobile!

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras gets started early in Mobile Saturday night with the Greer’s Markets/This is Alabama Mardi Gras Parade.

It kicks off at 6:30 pm Saturday (1/4) with 20 area mystic organizations, joined by area high school bands as well as bands from the two schools taking part in the Lending Tree Bowl Monday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The parade should be an eye-opening experience for players and fans of Miami of Ohio and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

There will be a shuttle available to take parade-goers from Springdale Mall to downtown for $5 per person, round-trip.

Learn more about shuttle times and the parade route here: https://lendingtreebowl.com/events-2/greers-markets-cashsaversal-com-mardi-gras/

