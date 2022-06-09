MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You will hear the sounds of Mardi Gras this week in Mobile. Mobile native, Jabel Hendrix, is shooting a music video downtown for his Mardi Gras song, called “Get Down.”

WKRG featured Hendrix and his catchy song during our Mardi Gras coverage this year. Today, he filmed part of the video along Dauphin Street with a Brass Band and local dancers. Hendrix said the song is meant to get people out of their seats.

“We are putting Mardi Gras on the map. We are the birthplace of Mardi Gras. This is making people dance. I am loving it,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix will continue shooting the video Saturday, June 11. He is using a Mardi Gras float and invites the public to come out this Saturday at noon to the MAMGA float barn at 304 Mamga Drive to be a part of the video.

If you would like to hear more about the “Get Down” song, click here for the story when WKRG featured Hendrix earlier this year.