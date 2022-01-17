Mardi Gras language: Learn the lingo before the big day

Riders toss throws from a float during a parade dubbed “Tardy Gras,” to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fat Tuesday, King Cake, Carnival and Krewes are all popular terms during the Mardi Gras season but what do they mean?

Learn some of the most popular lingo before hitting the parades:

EPIPHANY: Held on Jan. 6, this is a Christian holiday that celebrates the three wise men’s visit to baby Jesus. This is also known as the start of the Mardi Gras season.

LUNDI GRAS: This is the French term for “Fat Monday,” which is the day before Mardi Gras.

MARDI GRAS: The French term for “Fat Tuesday,” which is the day of the Mardi Gras celebrations.

ASH WEDNESDAY: This signifies the end of the Mardi Gras season. All the craziness of Mardi Gras comes to an end when the clock strikes Midnight on Ash Wednesday.

CARNIVAL: The term Carnival means “farewell to meat,” which signifies the temporary period before lent. Those who take part in lent, can indulge in their humanly desires. The Carnival season begins on Epiphany and ends on Fat Tuesday.

MARDI GRAS BALL: A ball is held after each parade float rolls through the streets of Downtown Mobile. At the balls, the royal court is introduced, along with dancing and costumes.

FLOATS: Mardi Gras floats are extensively decorated trailers driven by trucks during the parades. Many floats throw an assortment of beads, candy and Mardi Gras-themed items. Each year, those participating in the parade make sure ensure that their floats and costume match the year’s theme.

KREWE: These are the people that make up the different Mardi Gras organizations. They ride on the floats, while also funding and creating the parade.

ROYAL COURT: These consist of honored members within an organization, or krewe. The court normally includes a king, queen, dukes, maids, grand marshals and more. The royal court is presented at the organization balls and wear elaborate costumes. In order to become part of a royal court, most people have to be on a waiting list for years.

KING CAKE: This is a festive-looking cake that uses Danish dough, cinnamon, glaze topping and sprinkles. There is also a plastic baby that is hidden within the cake, which is meant to represent baby Jesus on the Epiphany.

MOONPIE: MoonPies are dessert sandwiches that come in multiple different flavors and sizes. These are very popular to use as parade throws.

DOUBLOON: There are large coins that are made out of aluminum and used as Mardi Gras throws.

THROWS: These are the material goods that krewes throw from floats during the parades.

And last but not least:

LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER: This is a popular Cajun-French saying during the carnival season that means, “Let the good times roll.”