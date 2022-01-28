MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The good times will roll down the streets of Dauphin Island this weekend, which will officially kick off the carnival season in Mobile, Ala.

The Krewe de la Dauphine will parade through Dauphin Island Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and go west on Beinville Boulevard. The end of the parade route will be at Dauphin Island Elementary School.

The ball for the Krewe de la Dauphine organization will also be Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Bayou La Batre Civic Center.

