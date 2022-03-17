MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System has announced that Augusta Evans Special School has changed the date of their annual Mardi Gras bead donation. Donations will start March 19 and continue through March 20.

The change comes because of inclement weather that will move in on Friday, March 18. People wishing to donate their beads must drop their donations off at the school on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donations of 12 pounds of beads, which is roughly equal to a bagful, can get donors a coupon to get a dozen Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts for free. The students of Aygysta Evans will sort and package the beads to sell back to Mardi Gras markers.