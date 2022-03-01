MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras rolled back into Mobile in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city’s famous parades. We’ve been live at events throughout the Mardi Gras season, and we’re live on Tuesday with the biggest parades of all.

It’s a busy day in downtown Mobile. The Order of Athena Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Parades continue through the afternoon with the 6 p.m. Order of Myths Parade capping off the festivities.

Heading downtown to catch all the action in person? We’ll be there, too. But if you’re looking to avoid the crowds, you can catch the action at Mardi Gras 2022 in Mobile as WKRG News 5 live streams parades throughout the day.

Gabby Easterwood started her morning with Parade preparation from the floats, see what she had to say.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson joins WKRG to discuss the excitement of the Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday celebration.

Chad Petri meets with those attendees who are starting to claim their spots on the parade route

Order of Athena joined WKRG News 5 this morning before the Parade before the Parade

Nicolette Schleisman talks with revelers which throws their excitement to catch.

Meaghan Mackey discusses Bar-B-Que traditions with revelers.

Chief of Police Paul Prine joins WKRG News 5 to discuss the Do’s and Don’t’s of attending Mardi Gras.

Don Comeaux, Executive Director of the Exploreum chats with Bill, Jessica, and John about a new exhibit coming to the Exploreum.

Gabby Easterwood and Meteorologist Grant Skinner talk with revelers getting ready for the first Parade which starts at 10:30 a.m.

Peter Albrecht and Devon Walsh catch up with returning revelers

Meteorologist Colleen Peterson catches up with residents of Daphne who are attending the Mobile parades

Revelers discuss with Devon Walsh how to catch throws.

Meaghan Mackey meets a furry attendee at the parade.

Have a look at Toomeys’ Warehouse, completely empty as Mardi Gras reaches Fat Tuesday