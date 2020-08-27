Many unopposed to Governor Kay Ivey’s mask mandate extension

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey has extended the mandatory state-wide mask mandate until October 2nd. This morning the governor said the mandate is working. The extension is an effort to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Not much is changing in Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home order, other than requiring everyone to continue to wear one of these for another 5 weeks.

“I wish we didn’t have to wear masks, but we are seeing significant drops in our hospitalizations and our daily COVID-19 numbers,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey says while she doesn’t want to wear a mask, she says she has no doubt the mask mandate is working.

“Wearing a mask is simply the right thing to do,” said Ivey.

Alabama has approached almost 120,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. With just past 14,000 hospitalizations, almost 2,000 confirmed and probable deaths.

“Since the governor’s mask mandate went into effect, we have definitely seen improvements in our daily numbers of new cases, the number of new deaths are declining,” said Dr. Scott Harris, the State Health Officer.

Most we spoke with agree the masks are working, and are relieved the mandate has been extended another five weeks.

“People need to have the idea if we don’t wear a mask, this virus won’t go away,” said Maria Sebastiani.

“If it helps, it’s not a perfect thing we all know that but if it helps,” said Tom Gibson.

But some aren’t completely in favor of continuing the mandate.

“I’m not completely opposed. We do what we’ve got to do right,” said Crystal Davis.

“If we’re having to keep extending it how well is it working, we need to look into other options,” said Amanda Singleton. She continued, “it’s still aggravating and hot esp in the Alabama heat, you can’t breathe in it.”

Governor Ivey says ultimately it is up to each individual to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

“We should not be deceived that being vigilant against COVID-19 during the day ends when the football game begins. We must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart as much as possible when we are not with members of our household,” said Governor Ivey.

Dr. Harris said he is also asking everyone 6 months and older to get their flu shot this year, as COVID-19 continues to circulate.

