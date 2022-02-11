MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday evening marks the first Mardi Gras parade in two years in downtown Mobile.

Many are excited to celebrate Mardi Gras where it all began – the City of Mobile after COVID put a halt to all parades last year.

The City of Mobile officially kicked off the Mardi Gras season Friday afternoon. City officials and the public works department paraded from Government Plaza to Mardi Gras Park. Officials also re-opening Mardi Gras Park to visitors once again just in time for the first Mardi Gras parade to roll through the streets of downtown.

“I’m excited, I’m excited for all the citizens, all the parading organizations and the visitors that come here and participate in them – it’ll be fun,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“Super excited, super excited. I love Mardi Gras, I try to come every year,” said Johnny Saccone, who came downtown for the parade.

Many are excited to see the streets filled with revelers, beads, and of course Moon Pies.

“Feels good to get back to normal, I’ve been waiting two years for Mardi Gras,” said Rachael Landry, who also came to see the parade.

The Conde Cavaliers will roll Friday night at 6:30. Their theme this year, Conde Road Trip.