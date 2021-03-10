Many disappointed with failure of Alabama gambling bill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s gambling bill was struck down by lawmakers Tuesday night, frustrating many hoping Alabama would soon have a lottery.

One of the seven sites named in the bill as a location of a new casino was Mobile’s Greyhound Park. Some we spoke with say they’re disappointed there will not be a casino in Mobile.

“We do like to go to casinos, and we have to travel elsewhere to do so,” said Jannie David.

Many were hopeful lottery and gambling would soon happen in Alabama. “[It] helps out educational-wise, everything that goes on with the city, state the local. They keep knocking it down but for what. Everybody else has it around us, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia. I think we deserve to have it,” said Samantha Williams.

“Better school systems, lottery helps better schools. Look at Florida and all them. Look how well they prese- the lottery’s just better. It keeps money here and helps bring money here,” said Christopher Daughtruy.

People like Daughtruy say they go into a neighboring state to buy lottery tickets, which he says is frustrating.

“Helping build them over there but can’t help build us,” said Daughtruy.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Del Marsh, would have created a statewide education lottery, and allowed casino-style gambling in select locations across the state, including one in Mobile. It was two votes shy of passing through the Senate.

While some are disappointed, others are relieved. “I just think that when people spend their money on gambling they lose and their situation just gets worse,” said Judy Dillaber.

USA Today oddsmaker Danny Sheridan says he does support a lottery and gambling in Alabama, but not this bill.

“I’m glad it failed, it’s a very unfair bill. It wipes out competition,” Sheridan said.

He says this bill is not clear. “I have a real problem with the lottery bill being tagged in with casino gambling and sports betting. And the reason for that is, it’s disguising the fact that no scrutiny on the casino bill or the sports betting bill. Because 70 percent of the state will vote for a lottery, and people voting, myself included, until I looked into it I thought hey this seems reasonable, vote for a lottery. You’re not voting for a lottery, you’re voting for two other non-competitive monopolistic bids, which again, I and most Alabamians have a problem with. My simple suggestion, if it’s all above board, three bills. Lottery bill separately, casino bill separately, and sports betting bill separately,” he explained.

Many are still hoping gambling or a lottery will eventually make it to Alabama.

“There’s nothing to do here, especially for young people and people who like to do those things. I would like for something like that to be here,” said David.

This gambling bill is dead for this session, but it is possible for another lawmaker to put forward a stand-alone lottery bill.