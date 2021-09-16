Manufacturer to hold vaccine clinic in north Mobile County Saturday

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska’s largest hospital, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.(Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

CALVERT, Ala. (WKRG) — A COVID-19 vaccine drive will be hosted by Outokumpu stainless steel manufacturer in Calvert on Sept, 18.

The vaccine clinic will be open to the public ages 12 and up. Employees of manufacturing businesses located along Highway 43 in Mobile and Washington counties are also eligible to join the event, according to a statement released by Outokumpu.

The vaccine drive is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1 Steel Drive, Paul Bayou Road, North Gate in Calvert. Participants should enter the clinic at the Outokumpu site from Paul Bayou Road.

Participants are required to show a valid picture ID in order to receive the vaccine. Both the first and second doses of the vaccine will be administered.

Vaccine recipients will also be treated to food from the Battle Table Food Truck and Kona Ice free of charge.

A second shot clinic will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outokumpu Americas President Tamara Weinhert expressed her desire to give back to the North Mobile and Washington Counties.

“We understand it is a personal choice on whether or not someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, but we wanted to do our part to help make the vaccine available to our neighbors in North Mobile and Washington Counties,” Weinhert said. “We appreciate USA Health for partnering with us to make this possible.”