Manslaughter suspect arrested for DUI while out on bond for deadly crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in 2020 is back in custody after allegedly driving under the influence while out on bond.

Brandon Mann, 30, was initially arrested in November 2020 on a grand jury indictment for a crash on I-65 the previous March.

Investigators said Mann was under the influence of fentanyl when he collided with another driver near Chickasaw. The driver of the other vehicle, 63-year-old Clarissa Murphy of Satsuma, was killed in the crash.

Court records show Mann was out on bond on the manslaughter charge when he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs on March 8, 2021. The court filing says Mann was driving in the wrong direction and off the roadway.

The arrest prompted prosecutors to file a motion to revoke Mann’s bond. He was then transferred from the Saraland Jail to Mobile County Metro Jail, where he was booked on March 10.

A new bond hearing is set for March 15.