MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man’s ex-girlfriend was arrested after she broke into his current girlfriend’s apartment, armed with a knife, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Sandpiper Apartments, on Government Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they found that the woman “forcibly entered” the current girlfriend’s apartment; the woman allegedly assaulted the current girlfriend before leaving, according to the MPD’s news release.

Officers found the woman, identified as Kristy Wilkerson, 46, and arrested her in connection with this incident. She was taken to Mobile Metro Jail.