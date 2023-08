MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police marine unit officers pulled a man’s body from Mobile Bay near the Dog River Bridge Monday night, according to a department news release.

Police said officers responded to a call to the area at about 6:21 Monday night. Mobile Police marine unit responded to the scene and pulled the dead man’s body from the water.

Police said, “an active investigation is underway.” WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.