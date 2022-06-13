MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday after standing in a public driveway and screaming profanities at other people.

Mobile police officers were called to Magnolia R.V. Park on Dauphin Island Parkway after receiving reports of property damage. When they arrived, police found Ross Kemp, 22, standing in a driveway, “Yelling obscenities at other residents.”

Kemp was arrested and put into a patrol car while officers were conducting their investigation. Kemp then started to bang his head against the cage that separates officers from criminals, causing him to get a cut on his forehead. Officers took Kemp to the hospital and then to Mobile Metro Jail.