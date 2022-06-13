MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who is staying in Mobile temporarily with a foster family and who has some mental health disorders has gone missing, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Marshall Lee, 20, had been in Mobile for a week when he left his foster family’s residence and has yet to return. Police said Lee suffers from high-functioning autism and paranoid schizophrenia.

Officials said Lee left the house, located on Azalea Road, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red and blue shorts and gray shoes. Police said this isn’t Lee’s first time going missing and he had previously been found hiding in wooded areas.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mobile police.