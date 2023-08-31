MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man with felony warrants led Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers on a chase before crashing, according to officials with ALEA.

A trooper with ALEA pulled the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer over for a traffic violation on Tom Waller Road. The driver stopped and told the trooper he had an active felony warrant with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver then drove off, leading the trooper on a short chase before the Ford Explorer left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.