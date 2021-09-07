Man armed with ‘Assault Rifle’ sought in Labor Day killing, say Prichard Police

Mobile County

Silver Ford Flex sought by Prichard Police in connection with a Labor Day shooting

Vehicle sought by Prichard Police (from city news release)

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police detectives were looking for a man armed with an “Assault Rifle” and driving Silver Ford Flex on Tuesday after a shooting Labor Day evening left one man dead.

According to a city news release, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Irby Street at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a person shot.

Police responded to a person shot call about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the 400 block of Irby Street. That’s where they found Mario Robbins, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound. Robbins was transported to USA Healthy University Hospital “but soon thereafter succumbed to his injuries,” according to the release.

Detectives continued to work the case without a motive or suspect, but the release said they were searching for a “Silver Ford Flex with tinted rear windows” driven by a man armed with an “Assault Rifle.”

Calling it a homicide, the release asked anyone with information about the killing to call the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.

