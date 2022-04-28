MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A plea deal has been struck between the state of Alabama and Deangelo Parnell, who was charged with nine counts of attempted murder for a 2019 shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium.

Parnell pleaded guilty to Count one Attempted Murder, Count three Attempted Murder and Count nine Attempted murder. In exchange, the other six charges have been dropped.

Counts two, four, five, six, seven and eight were “nolle prossed,” meaning they were dismissed as part of the agreement, according to court documents. In exchange, he will serve a 20-year split term. Although this sounds like a long time, split terms mean that the defendant will only serve half of his sentence.

In Parnell’s case, it’s less than that. Parnell will only have to serve five years in prison and three years of probation if he stays out of trouble. Parnell was also ordered to “pay $50 Victims Compensation Assessment fund,” according to court documents.

District Attorney Ashely Rich believes that Parnell’s deal was reached due to the lack of witnesses willing to testify against him.

“I mean, this defendant should have gotten more time. He invaded the sanctity of a high school football game and shot up, you know, something that we should all feel safe to go and attend,” said Rich.

“And yes, this sentence is very, very low, and I’m very upset about this sentence. But unfortunately, with victims and witnesses not willing to come and testify in trial, we had no other choice.”

Rich is frustrated by the situation and asks that community members come forward when they witness a crime.

“If you are a victim, come forward and see that, too, through to the end and help us prosecute these people and put them in jail for a long time. Otherwise, they’re going to keep getting out and they’re going to do this again.”

Parnell, who was 17 at the time, pled guilty to shooting nine people during a football game in Ladd-Peebles stadium back in 2019. Nine people ages 15 to 47 were injured at the game. Police believed that the shooting resulted from a fight and adults knew something would happen at the game, but no one came forward with any information.