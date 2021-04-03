Man who pled guilty to impersonating a cop jailed on burglary charge

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was accused of and later pled guilty to impersonating a peace officer is facing a new charge. 28-year-old Doug Roberts turned himself into the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon and charged with 3rd-degree burglary.

In 2016 Mobile County Deputies said Roberts was running a complex officer impersonation scheme and ticketed vehicles. At the time deputies claimed Roberts gave traffic citations and then had a PO Box for people to mail in fine money. Court records say he pled guilty to impersonating a peace officer in 2018. The new charge appears unrelated to what happened in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories