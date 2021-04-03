Man who pled guilty to impersonating a cop jailed on burglary charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was accused of and later pled guilty to impersonating a peace officer is facing a new charge. 28-year-old Doug Roberts turned himself into the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon and charged with 3rd-degree burglary.

In 2016 Mobile County Deputies said Roberts was running a complex officer impersonation scheme and ticketed vehicles. At the time deputies claimed Roberts gave traffic citations and then had a PO Box for people to mail in fine money. Court records say he pled guilty to impersonating a peace officer in 2018. The new charge appears unrelated to what happened in 2016.