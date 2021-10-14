Man who led police on chase after robbery, carjacking at Theodore gas station sentenced to 5 years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man who led Mobile police on a chase after he robbed a gas station and carjacked the cashier in December 2020 has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

According to court documents, on Dec. 27, 2020, Corey Wilson Lyman, 29, threatened a cashier at a Raceway gas station in Theodore with a knife and stole the victim’s money, cell phone, and car keys. Lyman then fled the scene of the robbery in the victim’s car and led police on a high-speed chase, blowing through several lighted intersections. During the chase, Lyman threw two bags from the car that contained cash and a knife. Lyman eventually ran the car into a grassy ditch and attempted to flee into the woods near Dauphin Island Parkway before police apprehended him.

As part of his guilty plea, Lyman admitted he committed the robbery, took the victim’s property by threatening force and violence, and his actions obstructed, delayed, and affected interstate commerce in violation of the Hobbs Act.

United States District Terry F. Moorer ordered Lyman to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, during which time he will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse and will be subject to credit restrictions. The court did not impose a fine, but Judge Moorer ordered Lyman to pay $1,500 in restitution to the robbery victim and $100 in special assessments.