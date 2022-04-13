PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.

Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with:

Reckless Endangerment

Attempt to Elude

Obstructing Justice Using a False Identity

Davis was arrested after officers were called to the restaurant for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at about 9 p.m., they found one man who ran from the scene.

The man exchanged fire with officers during a chase. Davis was later taken into custody and charged. Officers also found a gun that was possibly used in the shooting.