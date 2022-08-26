MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East.

According to the release Wednesday, officials believe Rogers “may have acted in self-defense during the incident.” The case will be presented to a grand jury.

There are still no other details given at this time to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” according to Wednesday’s release.

