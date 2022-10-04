MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department identified the man who led officers on a police chase and crashed into a home off Ryland Street Monday night.

Billy Norwood, 55, was arrested he struck an abandoned home at the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Norwood, also known as “Billy the Kid,” was wanted for the murder of Eldred Bogan.

The 51-year-old was shot Monday, Aug. 15 at Pecan Street near Blessings Convenience store. Bogan later died from his injuries.

Norwood, who was considered armed and dangerous, was spotted by Mobile Police. Following the crash, Norwood was arrested and taken to a hospital.

His injuries are non-life threatening, according to a news release from the MPD. Norwood will be booked into the metro jail once he is released from the hospital.