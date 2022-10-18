MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who the Mobile Police Department said shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in August surrendered to police Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD.
Kirk Edwards, 32, turned himself into Metro Jail at around 7:31 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Edwards will be charged with assault and domestic violence assault.
Police claim Edwards broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house on Dickens Street and shot her boyfriend on Aug. 8 at around 7:31 p.m.. The victim was sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries.
There is no update to the victim’s condition as this time.
