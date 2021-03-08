Man who allegedly shot 5-year-old boy in Mobile arraigned on four counts of attempted murder, prelim set

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The man who allegedly shot and critically injured a 5-year-old boy in Mobile at the end of February was arraigned on four counts of attempted murder on Monday.

Investigators say Reginald Pryor shot 14 rounds into an occupied vehicle around 5:00 p.m. on February 27, injuring the 5-year-old boy who police have identified as Demarcus Austin.

Austin is still in critical condition following the shooting. Police say he was shot in the back of the head and the leg.

The three others who were in the vehicle were reportedly not injured.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright previously told WKRG News 5 the shooting was believed to be in retaliation.

Pryor’s attorney plead not guilty on his behalf at his arraignment on Monday and the judge set his preliminary hearing for April 5.

This shooting was not Pryor’s first run-in with the law. He has been booked on at least two other occasions and charged with firing into a building or vehicle. Pryor has also been previously charged with 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment in prior booking records.

Pryor is being held in Mobile Metro Jail without bond.