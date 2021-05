MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic slowed to a crawl for a brief period in Mobile Tuesday evening when a man wearing only underwear and socks walked across the interstate.

It happened around 5 p.m. on eastbound I-10 near the I-65 exchange.

A witness said, at one point, a car was driving alongside the man apparently to shield him from traffic.

The man eventually was safely picked up, and traffic got back to normal.