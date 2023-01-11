MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy searching for a kidnapping suspect ended up in a scuffle with a man who MCSO said was wearing heavy body armor and tried to pull a gun on the deputy, according to department officials. MCSO said they found a cache of guns and ammo in the man’s car and home.

Nathan Trehern, 21, was arrested. Trehern is charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest and several gun charges. Trehern was not the suspect the deputy was initially searching for.

According to officials, a deputy was near Military Road and Dauphin Island Parkway looking for a kidnapping suspect who MCSO believed might be driving a black Nissan Maxima.

The deputy saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to get behind the car. That’s when the deputy realized the car began speeding and was putting more and more distance between the two. MCSO said the driver of the car, Trehern, then wrecked the car in a ditch and started running.

The deputy chased Trehern and attempted to tase him but the taser was ineffective, which led to a scuffle, according to MCSO. MCSO said Trehern then reached towards his waistband. The deputy believed Trehern was reaching for a gun and noticed that Trehern was wearing body armor with a heavy plate, according to MCSO.

The deputy pulled his gun out and pointed it at Trehern’s head because of the body armor. The deputy told Trehern to drop his weapon, which MCSO said Trehern did not do, leading to the deputy hitting him in the back of the head with the gun in an attempt to get Trehern to drop his weapon.

That’s when Trehern dropped his weapon, according to MCSO, and the deputy put him in handcuffs. While they were walking to the car, Trehern slipped out of the left side cuff and started resisting again, according to MCSO. The deputy got him back under control while other deputies started to arrive.

Officials said the body armor looked to be the kind that is issued to deputies at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said several guns were found between Trehern’s car and home. Deputies found:

9 guns

1400 rounds of ammo

several magazines

two Glock switches

Officials said they believe most of the guns were stolen. Glock switches are what can turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic gun.

On New Year’s Eve, a shooting occurred in downtown Mobile injuring nine and killing one. Mobile police said a Glock switch was used in that shooting. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said that shooting was likely gang-related.