PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for a shooting that left a woman on life support in the Prichard area on Sept. 4, according to a release from the City of Prichard Mayor’s Office.

According to the release, Rashad Omar Clanton, 42, drove to the intersection of I-65 and St. Stephens Rd. and “pulled up alongside the victim’s car,” and shot six times into the vehicle.

The gunshots struck through the driver’s side door and the victim was transported to the hospital where she was placed in “critical condition.”

Clanton has been arrested and booked into Mobile County Jail on three separate occasions. Clanton was booked most recently in January 2018 for domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015 and in 2008 for domestic violence.